Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include comments from Judge David Dolan and the fact that he is running for re-election.

Scott City attorney Rebecca Reed announced she will run for circuit judge of Scott and Mississippi counties, creating the first primary challenge for the position in nearly two decades.

David Dolan, a Democrat, has held the 33rd Judicial Circuit judgeship since 1998. He has announced he will seek re-election.

The monthlong filing period for candidates opens Feb. 27.

"It's been nearly 20 years since voters in Scott County and Mississippi County were given a choice for their circuit judge," Reed said in a news release. She added that will change as of the Democratic primary election in August.

Online election records of the Missouri Secretary of State's Office show that Dolan has not faced an opponent in the general or primary elections since the August 2000 Democratic primary.

The judgeship carries a six-year term.

"It's time we have a judge whose sole focus is on being our judge, processing cases faster and with greater efficiency," she said.

"We don't need a judge who is constantly looking for another job and who will be forced to retire before his term is up," said Reed.

Missouri has a mandatory retirement age of 70 for circuit judges. Dolan will turn 64 later this year. If re-elected, he would turn 70 before the end of his term in 2024.

But Dolan said he will be able to serve out a full term, finishing his term as a senior judge.

Dolan said he has 31 years of experience as an assistant prosecuting attorney, and elected proecutor, associate circuit judge and presiding circuit judge.