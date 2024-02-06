Scott City Area Chamber to host candidate meet-and-greet Thursday

At their monthly coffee Thursday afternoon, Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce leaders expect candidates for nine Scott County government offices, all Republicans, to appear for a question-and-answer session in advance of the Aug. 2 primary.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the question-and-answer session set for 5:30 p.m. at Front Porch Rental Hall, 1408 Main St.

The event is open to the public.

Three of the races are contested.

Presiding commissioner

Jim Glueck file

Incumbent Jim Glueck faces a challenge from Danny Tetley, Larry McClain and Monty W. Keesee.