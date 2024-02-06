Scott City Area Chamber to host candidate meet-and-greet Thursday

At their monthly coffee Thursday afternoon, Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce leaders expect candidates for nine Scott County government offices, all Republicans, to appear for a question-and-answer session in advance of the Aug. 2 primary.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the question-and-answer session set for 5:30 p.m. at Front Porch Rental Hall, 1408 Main St.
The event is open to the public.
Three of the races are contested.
Incumbent Jim Glueck faces a challenge from Danny Tetley, Larry McClain and Monty W. Keesee.
Incumbent Tara Mason is running against John R. Scott.
Incumbent Amanda L. Oesch is opposed by Donald Cobb.
Davis, Hensley, Naile, Horack and Pearson are all incumbent officeholders.
Appetizers will be provided by the event sponsor, The Bank of Missouri.
