NewsJuly 20, 2022

Scott City Area Chamber to host candidate meet-and-greet Thursday

At their monthly coffee Thursday afternoon, Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce leaders expect candidates for nine Scott County government offices, all Republicans, to appear for a question-and-answer session in advance of the Aug. 2 primary. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the question-and-answer session set for 5:30 p.m. at Front Porch Rental Hall, 1408 Main St...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The Scott County Courthouse as seen in 2019 at 131 S. Winchester St. in Benton, Missouri. Candidates for nine county offices in the Aug. 2 primary have been invited to Thursday's Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce question-and-answer session.
The Scott County Courthouse as seen in 2019 at 131 S. Winchester St. in Benton, Missouri. Candidates for nine county offices in the Aug. 2 primary have been invited to Thursday's Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce question-and-answer session.Southeast Missourian file

At their monthly coffee Thursday afternoon, Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce leaders expect candidates for nine Scott County government offices, all Republicans, to appear for a question-and-answer session in advance of the Aug. 2 primary.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the question-and-answer session set for 5:30 p.m. at Front Porch Rental Hall, 1408 Main St.

The event is open to the public.

Three of the races are contested.

Presiding commissioner

Jim Glueck
Jim Glueckfile

Incumbent Jim Glueck faces a challenge from Danny Tetley, Larry McClain and Monty W. Keesee.

Recorder of deeds

Incumbent Tara Mason is running against John R. Scott.

Prosecuting attorney

Incumbent Amanda L. Oesch is opposed by Donald Cobb.

Tara Mason
Tara Masonfile

Uncontested races

Amanda L. Oesch
Amanda L. Oeschfile
  • Allen Seabaugh is running for county clerk. Seabaugh, the current Cape Girardeau County deputy county clerk, hopes to succeed the retiring Rita Milam.
  • County treasurer: Joe Bill Davis.
  • Collector of revenue: Mark Hensley.
  • Circuit court clerk: Stacey Naile.
  • Associate judge, Div. 5: Zac Horack.
  • Associate judge, Div. 6: Blake Pearson.

Davis, Hensley, Naile, Horack and Pearson are all incumbent officeholders.

Appetizers will be provided by the event sponsor, The Bank of Missouri.

Local News
