Scott City advocates for use tax with vote two weeks away

Scott City administrator Mike Dudek said Thursday if city residents approve by simple majority vote a 1.75% tax on online purchases next month, the money will likely go initially toward retention of municipal employees and to street repair.

Mayor Norman Brant, a strong proponent of the Nov. 2 referendum, said following the Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce meeting the plebiscite is the first time Scott City has ever asked its citizens to approve such a levy on internet sales.

The cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson, which are also asking for voter OK of a use tax, each has seen multiple attempts to win approval fail in the past.

"This is definitely not a double tax," said Dudek, noting if the ballot issue prevails a customer will either pay sales tax on an item bought in a "bricks-and-mortar store" or will pay a use tax if purchased online -- not both.

"Approximately 160 municipalities in Missouri already collect use tax," said Dudek, who added Scott City officials estimate the levy will generate $200,000 annually for the city's general revenue fund.

Voters in Sikeston approved a use tax on out-of-state purchases in November 2019.