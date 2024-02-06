All sections
NewsMarch 15, 2022

Scott City advertises for new police chief

Scott City is looking for a new chief of police. Current Chief Larry Rutherford, a former city police captain who took over the top job Oct. 20, 2020, is leaving April 8 to work in private industry, Mayor Norman Brant said. According to a notice on the city's website, the municipality of 4,400 will accept resumes until Monday to fill the post...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Larry Rutherford
Larry Rutherford

Scott City is looking for a new chief of police.

Current Chief Larry Rutherford, a former city police captain who took over the top job Oct. 20, 2020, is leaving April 8 to work in private industry, Mayor Norman Brant said.

According to a notice on the city's website, the municipality of 4,400 will accept resumes until Monday to fill the post.

Candidates must be Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) certified as defined by the state Department of Public Safety.

The "ideal" candidate, the notice said, will have at least five years of relevant experience as a peace officer, plus a minimum of a associate degree from a two-year college or technical school.

Wysiwyg image

A bachelor's degree in criminal justice or a related field with emphasis on law enforcement, the city said, is preferred.

