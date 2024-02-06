Scott City advertises for new police chief

Scott City is looking for a new chief of police.
Current Chief Larry Rutherford, a former city police captain who took over the top job Oct. 20, 2020, is leaving April 8 to work in private industry, Mayor Norman Brant said.
According to a notice on the city's website, the municipality of 4,400 will accept resumes until Monday to fill the post.
Candidates must be Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) certified as defined by the state Department of Public Safety.
The "ideal" candidate, the notice said, will have at least five years of relevant experience as a peace officer, plus a minimum of a associate degree from a two-year college or technical school.
A bachelor's degree in criminal justice or a related field with emphasis on law enforcement, the city said, is preferred.
