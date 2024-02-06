Scott City administrator Doug Richards resigns

Scott City administrator Doug Richards has resigned after less than eight months on the job.
Mayor Norman Brant said Richards resigned Friday effective immediately. Richards did not attend Monday's council meeting, Brant said.
Brant said he was "surprised" that Richards resigned.
Richards did not return repeated voice messages left Tuesday by the Southeast Missourian seeking comment on his resignation.
Brant said he was uncertain as to what led to the resignation although he acknowledged that Richards had submitted a letter announcing his action.
Brant said he didn't believe there were "any issues" between himself and Richards.
The mayor said Richards "was new" at the job of city administrator, "but he was there every day plugging away."
Richards, who formerly served as director of Southeast Missouri State University's public safety department, was hired last November. Richards was the third person to serve as city administrator in 2017.
Ron Eskew resigned as city administrator in March 2017 amid an investigation into allegations of improper use of city funds.
Diann Ulmer, former superintendent of Scott City schools, was hired in July 2017 as a part-time administrator. She resigned in August, but was rehired in September to assist the council in the search for a new administrator.
Richards and former West Park Mall operations manager Mike Crowden were finalists for the job.
The council selected Crowden. But Crowden, who owned a meat-supply business, originally accepted the position then decided to turn down the job. Richards was then hired as city administrator.
Richards told the Southeast Missourian at the time that he was "looking forward" to the position. "I want to contribute to Scott City," said Richards, who once served on the Cape Girardeau City Council.
Brant said he felt that Richards was concerned about having to attend night meetings.
However, the mayor said days after the resignation that he had not spoken to Richards. "I never had a chance to talk to him. I have been so busy," Brant said.
The mayor said the council at this point has no plans to hire an interim city administrator while a search proceeds for a new administrator.
The city has a staff of four at city hall who can handle day-to-day business, Brant said. "I have the highest confidence in them," he added.
Brant said he plans temporarily to take on some of the tasks that Richards handled. "We have it covered for now until we get a city administrator in place," he said.
Brant said he hopes the council will fill the position within the next several months.
mbliss@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3641