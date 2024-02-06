Former longtime Scott County Coroner Scott Amick — also a former school board member, basketball referee and football time clock operator — died Sunday, March 24, at his home. Amick was 66 years old.

Amick was an owner and partner of Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel. He served as coroner for 35 years, and was a past president of the Missouri Coroners and Medical Examiners Association, according to his obituary.

He served 20 years on the Scott City School Board, including the role as president. He also served, at one point, as the charter president of Scott City Jaycees, was a member of Scott City Knights of Columbus, Scott City Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department and the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, according to Southeast Missourian archives.

“My dad loved serving his community. He dedicated his life to this place. The funeral home, being the coroner, school board, among others,” Brandon Amick said. “That’s what his life was about. I, along with my siblings, were proud of him for all he did. He will be deeply missed by all of his family and also the community he served.”

Amick graduated from Scott City High School in 1976. After attending Southeast Missouri State University, he graduated in 1979 from the Kentucky School of Mortuary Science. He completed many courses on investigation and disaster response, according to archives.