Former longtime Scott County Coroner Scott Amick — also a former school board member, basketball referee and football time clock operator — died Sunday, March 24, at his home. Amick was 66 years old.
Amick was an owner and partner of Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel. He served as coroner for 35 years, and was a past president of the Missouri Coroners and Medical Examiners Association, according to his obituary.
He served 20 years on the Scott City School Board, including the role as president. He also served, at one point, as the charter president of Scott City Jaycees, was a member of Scott City Knights of Columbus, Scott City Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department and the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, according to Southeast Missourian archives.
“My dad loved serving his community. He dedicated his life to this place. The funeral home, being the coroner, school board, among others,” Brandon Amick said. “That’s what his life was about. I, along with my siblings, were proud of him for all he did. He will be deeply missed by all of his family and also the community he served.”
Amick graduated from Scott City High School in 1976. After attending Southeast Missouri State University, he graduated in 1979 from the Kentucky School of Mortuary Science. He completed many courses on investigation and disaster response, according to archives.
Amick won his first race for coroner in 1984 at the age of 26, defeating incumbent Tom Nunnelee in a somewhat surprising victory. He won the race with 2,881 votes to 1,789.
“I couldn’t tell you what made the difference for me,” Amick said at the time. “I worked hard and got out and met the people, which I think helped me a lot. And I had some good people in Sikeston who drummed up support for me. But no, I didn’t think I’d win by that kind of majority.”
In an article leading up to that first win, Amick told the Southeast Missourian, “I grew up in a funeral director’s home. I have been around death ever since I could walk and talk. I worked with my dad on the ambulance service. I know how to handle delicate situations with compassion and efficiency.”
Amick was married to Leann Miller and had five children, Brandon Amick, Blake Amick, Britne Amick, Ashley Jackson and Rhiannon Amick.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at the FEMA building at Scott City High School.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with the Rev. Tom Wilk as celebrant. Burial will be in Lightner Cemetery in Scott City.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.