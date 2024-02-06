Scooter's Coffee partnering with summer camp for foster children

Scooter's Coffee is teaming up with Restore the Wonder camps to provide children in foster care an opportunity to attend summer camp in Southeast Missouri.
Per the Scooter's Coffee website, on Friday, May 19, several Scooter's locations throughout Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas are hosting a Day of Giving event.
The website stated Scooter's franchise owners Bart and Keri Vandeven and Robert and Elizabeth Gray will donate 50% of customer sales Friday to Restore the Wonder. Local participating locations also will collectively match customer donations up to $10,000.
Bart Vandeven stated being part of the Scooter's Coffee family allows them to give back to important causes and missions in the communities they serve. He said being part of a community is giving back to that community.
"So many children are forced to live a life that many of us will never be able to understand, and we are honored to partner with Restore the Wonder to give them the best week of their lives," Vandeven said. "It's truly an honor and blessing to provide these children with a fun and loving experience that will provide a lifetime of memories."
Chad Fisher, founder of Restore the Wonder camp, said they are able to invite more foster children to camp this year.
"Last year, we had 40 kids, this year we're able to have 70," Fisher said. "Our biggest struggle every year is when we have to put the first kid on the waiting list."
Through community Day of Giving events, Scooter's Coffee extends its core values, which are integrity, love, humility and courage, its website states.
Scooter's Coffee has two locations in Cape Girardeau — 1705 N. Kingshighway and 2404 William St. There is also a location in Jackson at 601 E. Jackson Blvd.
"We are very honored, humbled and thankful for Scooter's Coffee," Fisher said. "They're making a major impact and allowing us to add more kids and continue camps for years to come."
For more information on the Day of Giving, visit www.scooterscoffee.com/blog.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.