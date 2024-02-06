Scooter's Coffee partnering with summer camp for foster children

Scooter's Coffee is teaming up with Restore the Wonder camps to provide children in foster care an opportunity to attend summer camp in Southeast Missouri.

Per the Scooter's Coffee website, on Friday, May 19, several Scooter's locations throughout Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas are hosting a Day of Giving event.

The website stated Scooter's franchise owners Bart and Keri Vandeven and Robert and Elizabeth Gray will donate 50% of customer sales Friday to Restore the Wonder. Local participating locations also will collectively match customer donations up to $10,000.

Bart Vandeven stated being part of the Scooter's Coffee family allows them to give back to important causes and missions in the communities they serve. He said being part of a community is giving back to that community.

"So many children are forced to live a life that many of us will never be able to understand, and we are honored to partner with Restore the Wonder to give them the best week of their lives," Vandeven said. "It's truly an honor and blessing to provide these children with a fun and loving experience that will provide a lifetime of memories."