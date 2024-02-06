All sections
NewsJanuary 17, 2019

Scooter makes a friend

Harlem Globetrotter guard Scooter Christensen (16) meets with Kylie Holmes, 7, of Sikeston, Missouri, before she went onto the court during a timeout in the Globetrotters~ matchup against the Washington Generals on Wednesday at the Show Me Center. While the basketball goodwill ambassadors have visited Cape Girardeau on numerous occasions over the years, it was Kylie~s first Globetrotters game...

story image illustation
Jacob Wiegand
Harlem Globetrotter guard Scooter Christensen (16) meets with Kylie Holmes, 7, of Sikeston, Missouri, before she went onto the court during a timeout in the Globetrotters~ matchup against the Washington Generals on Wednesday at the Show Me Center. While the basketball goodwill ambassadors have visited Cape Girardeau on numerous occasions over the years, it was Kylie~s first Globetrotters game.

Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

