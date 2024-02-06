Scientists: Ash tree species pushed to brink of extinction

NEW YORK -- Five prominent species of ash tree in the eastern U.S. have been driven to the brink of extinction by years of lethal attack by a beetle, a scientific group said.

Tens of millions of trees in the U.S. and Canada already have succumbed, and the toll eventually may reach more than 8 billion, the International Union for Conservation of Nature said Thursday.

Ash trees are a major part of eastern forests and urban streets, adding yellow and purplish leaves to the bounty of fall colors.

Their timber is used for making furniture and sports equipment such as baseball bats and hockey sticks.

The rampage of the emerald ash borer is traced to the late 1990s, when it arrived from Asia in wood used in shipping pallets that showed up in Michigan.

Asian trees have evolved defenses against the insect, but the new North American home presented it with vulnerable trees and no natural predators.

"The populations are exploding," said Murphy Westwood of the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Illinois.

Infestations have been detected in 30 states.