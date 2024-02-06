Scientist, author Michio Kaku predicts a future of digitization

Well-known author and scientist Michio Kaku spoke Monday night at Southeast Missouri State University’s Show Me Center to a crowd of over 1,000 people, speaking of what the next 20 years will hold.

In introducing Kaku, university president Carlos Vargas-Aburto said during the eclipse viewing at Southeast on Monday afternoon, over 25,000 pairs of safety glasses were distributed, 3,000 students from grades kindergarten through senior year were on campus, and over 500 volunteers from Southeast and the surrounding community helped pull off the event.

“It all goes to what I’ve always said,” Vargas said. “Astronomy, space, is a wonderful way of introducing children to science.”

Vargas said Southeast is working to improve its scientific activities and offerings, as well as promoting Southeast’s bachelor’s-degree programs in science and technology.

Kaku, known for his work attempting to complete Albert Einstein’s unified field theory that would unite areas of study, also is a prominent figure in predicting scientific trends.

Kaku has written three New York Times best-selling books and is a co-founder of string field theory.

He has appeared on numerous television programs and is a professor at New York University.

As he said, however, sometimes all those honors can backfire.

“New York Magazine had a contest, the 100 smartest people in New York,” Kaku said.

“I am proud to say I made the list; I’m officially one of New York’s smartest people. In all fairness, I have to admit, Madonna also made that same list.”

Kaku continued after the audience’s laughter subsided.

“Today, of course, you witnessed an historic event,” he said, referring to the eclipse, which he said was officially the single most unifying event in the history of the human race after accounting for social-media activity and television viewership of live feeds.

“But I want to talk about something different, the future, the next 20 years,” Kaku said.

Physicists have a lot to say about the future, Kaku said. Physicists invented the transistor, the laser and wrote the World Wide Web to keep track of subatomic particles, he said.

“And we physicists love to make predictions,” Kaku said.

In Kaku’s new book, “Physics of the Impossible,” he explores the possibilities of time machines, teleportation, telepathy and many other conveniences.