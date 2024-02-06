Gwen Schweiss has earned a seat on the Perry County Memorial Hospital board of trustees, defeating her opponent Chris Francis by just under 400 votes during the general municipal election Tuesday, April 2.

Schweiss — a medical technologist with 30 years of experience in the field — received 1,608 votes of the 2,857 cast.

"My biggest thing is that I want to represent the people and just be transparent with them on what’s going on because, you know, this is our tax money that is involved, we own our property and it’s worth a lot. Our hospital is the foundation of our community."

Schweiss spent 22 years of her 30-year medical career at the hospital in Perry County and said she feels having a medical professional on the board will help provide insight it doesn’t currently have.

"It’s important because we can make wise decisions about the buildings and the structure, and I know all of that. I’ve been there and worked there," Schweiss said. "I know pretty much every little area and nook and cranny in there, so when they talk about the elevators and things that need to be worked on or contracted, I know about state inspections, I know about different things. I can see that because I’ve been there and I envision that, and I feel like it’s really important that I’ve got that medical background."

Schweiss also serves on the Perry County Health Department board of trustees and believes that experience can translate to the hospital board.

"Our (health department) board is good. We’re solid and we’ve had some challenges ourselves this year on that board that we have worked through," Schweiss said. "A lot of times people don’t see what is being done on these boards, and we’ve made some really important good decisions this year. I feel very confident that I can be that unifier on our hospital board as well to make some of those good decisions."