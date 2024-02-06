All sections
NewsAugust 18, 2017
Schools see eclipse as educational opportunity with some risk; focusing on safety
Educators across the region are viewing Monday’s eclipse as an excellent educational opportunity, but not without some risk, according to district officials. The partial eclipse will begin at about 11:52 a.m. Monday and end around 2:49 p.m. with totality at 1:20 p.m. in the Cape Girardeau area...
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Rhykan Carroll follows instructions Wednesday from his kindergarten teacher, Katie Karnes, to simulate a solar eclipse with an Oreo cookie as the moon and a cupcake as the sun at Jefferson Elementary School.
Rhykan Carroll follows instructions Wednesday from his kindergarten teacher, Katie Karnes, to simulate a solar eclipse with an Oreo cookie as the moon and a cupcake as the sun at Jefferson Elementary School.Fred Lynch

Educators across the region are viewing Monday’s eclipse as an excellent educational opportunity, but not without some risk, according to district officials.

The partial eclipse will begin at about 11:52 a.m. Monday and end around 2:49 p.m. with totality at 1:20 p.m. in the Cape Girardeau area.

It’s a prime educational opportunity, but it’s also a potential concern for school districts, many of which are in session Monday.

Watching the eclipse without proper protective eye gear can cause serious damage, and schools are taking precautions.

Several schools across Missouri are closing for the eclipse, including the Perryville School District.

Communications director Kate Martin said the Perryville District 32 School Board and administration based the decision on several factors.

“Our insurance company wanted us to send home permission slips we did not feel aligned with district values or what we expected to happen,” Martin said.

She added the legal language could lead to misunderstandings about the students’ safety.

“We believed we could keep the children safe, absolutely, but during open houses last week, a large number of parents indicated they would keep their children home,” citing traffic congestion from the influx of expected visitors, Martin added.

That’s not to say the district isn’t celebrating, she said.

“On Friday, we’ll be doing assemblies and special activities and will focus on eclipse safety,” Martin said.

Solar glasses for every teacher and student will be sent home today, Martin added.

The Cape Girardeau School District also will have solar glasses for every student and staff member, district communications director Dana Saverino said.

“It is important to remember that the only safe way to look at the sun, even during the height of the eclipse, is with certified shades,” Saverino said.

The district’s preparations have an eye toward both learning and safety, and several teachers are involving students in activities, Saverino said.

Students at the elementary schools will create a mask using safety glasses and a paper plate, Saverino said.

Training will be provided to ensure everyone knows how to use the lenses properly, Saverino added.

Staff members and support staff will be out in the district’s buildings to assist in student supervision, Saverino said.

Teachers at Jefferson Elementary were already into hands-on eclipse activities earlier this week.

Kindergarten teacher Katie Karnes said she wanted students to have an experience they’d remember for the rest of their lives.

Her students passed a cookie in front of a muffin to demonstrate the mechanics of the eclipse, Karnes said, and were wearing paper hats they’d made with a sun and moon on the brim.

Down the hall, Stacy Stapleton’s second-grade students were making cereal-box pinhole cameras, which they’ll use by facing away from the eclipse, she explained.

Jefferson’s assistant principal, Zech Payne, said the students won’t go outside for recess Monday but will be in a fenced playground for about half an hour during totality.

Merideth Pobst, communications director for the Jackson School District, said teachers will have appropriate activities based on age and learning abilities and suggested those with questions should contact their child’s school. Each building will provide opt-out forms as well, she said.

Pobst said the district is making plans to maximize the learning opportunities of this “rare and striking phenomenon” safely.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

