Educators across the region are viewing Monday’s eclipse as an excellent educational opportunity, but not without some risk, according to district officials.

The partial eclipse will begin at about 11:52 a.m. Monday and end around 2:49 p.m. with totality at 1:20 p.m. in the Cape Girardeau area.

It’s a prime educational opportunity, but it’s also a potential concern for school districts, many of which are in session Monday.

Watching the eclipse without proper protective eye gear can cause serious damage, and schools are taking precautions.

Several schools across Missouri are closing for the eclipse, including the Perryville School District.

Communications director Kate Martin said the Perryville District 32 School Board and administration based the decision on several factors.

“Our insurance company wanted us to send home permission slips we did not feel aligned with district values or what we expected to happen,” Martin said.

She added the legal language could lead to misunderstandings about the students’ safety.

“We believed we could keep the children safe, absolutely, but during open houses last week, a large number of parents indicated they would keep their children home,” citing traffic congestion from the influx of expected visitors, Martin added.

That’s not to say the district isn’t celebrating, she said.

“On Friday, we’ll be doing assemblies and special activities and will focus on eclipse safety,” Martin said.

Solar glasses for every teacher and student will be sent home today, Martin added.

The Cape Girardeau School District also will have solar glasses for every student and staff member, district communications director Dana Saverino said.