Schools react with various COVID-19 rules as classes resume

The University of Missouri System currently does not plan to join other universities across the country delaying the start of their spring semesters or returning to online-only instruction because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Classes at the University of Missouri in Columbia start Jan. 18, and spokesman Christian Basi said the school currently doesn't anticipate any schedule changes. Furthermore, students will not be required to wear masks indoors, even if they're not vaccinated.

However, Stephens College, a private women's college in Columbia, will return to remote learning for the first two weeks of spring semester, from Jan. 10 to 21, spokesperson Derrell Carter told The Columbia Missourian.

More than 70 colleges nationwide announced by Jan. 1 they would move to online-only instruction or delay the start of their spring semesters. Among them is Washington University in St. Louis, which will require online learning for at least the first two weeks of the semester.

Meanwhile, high schools across Missouri began their second semesters with varying COVID-19 rules, particularly in regard to masks.

In Columbia, more than 1,000 people signed a petition asking the school district to hold an emergency board meeting to reconsider its decision to drop mask a mandate as of Tuesday, when the spring semester began.

The petition, which was signed by parents and teachers, said the COVID-19 outlook has "drastically changed" since the board voted in December to drop the mandate.

A spokeswoman for the district did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.