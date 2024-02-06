All sections
NewsMay 8, 2023

Schools in Scott, Bollinger counties receive state safety grants

Three Bollinger County and two Scott County school districts are among 169 mostly rural systems that will receive the first round of funding from a new $20 million school safety grant program approved by state legislators in the wake of the spate of shooting incidents across the U.S...

Three Bollinger County and two Scott County school districts are among 169 mostly rural systems that will receive the first round of funding from a new $20 million school safety grant program approved by state legislators in the wake of the spate of shooting incidents across the U.S.

Funded

Chaffee is among 169 districts across Missouri that will receive school safety grants. The award list was released publicly May 1.Southeast Missourian file
Chaffee is among 169 districts across Missouri that will receive school safety grants. The award list was released publicly May 1.Southeast Missourian file
  • Leopold in Bollinger County, $5,300.
  • Zalma in Bollinger County, $50,000.
  • Chaffee in Scott County, $100,000.
  • Woodland in Bollinger County, $149,630.
  • Scott County in Scott County, $150,000.

School safety grants, according to the provisions of House Bill 14 signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson on Feb. 27, are to be spent for physical security upgrades and associated technology in school facilities, especially door locks and monitoring systems; bleeding control kits; and automatic external defibrillators.

"Improving the safety and security of our schools is an issue we can all support and these grants help ensure our schools remain safe environments for Missouri children to learn," Parson said. "While threats of violence are something we never want to see in our classrooms, we must be prepared and have proper resources and response plans in place."

Notably absent in the award list released May 1 by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) were Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Nell Holcomb, Delta and Oran.

Application deadline was April 7 for districts seeking grants, with DESE notifying successful schools of their awards April 28.

Parson's Fiscal Year 2024 budget proposal includes an additional $50 million for the program if approved by the General Assembly.

"Funding to support safety helps ensure schools remain among the safest places for our students," said Margie Vandeven, state commissioner of education. "These grant funds to support the physical safety of schools are an important part of ensuring our students have a safe environment for learning and growing."

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

