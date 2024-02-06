Schools in Scott, Bollinger counties receive state safety grants

"Improving the safety and security of our schools is an issue we can all support and these grants help ensure our schools remain safe environments for Missouri children to learn," Parson said. "While threats of violence are something we never want to see in our classrooms, we must be prepared and have proper resources and response plans in place."

Notably absent in the award list released May 1 by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) were Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Nell Holcomb, Delta and Oran.

Application deadline was April 7 for districts seeking grants, with DESE notifying successful schools of their awards April 28.

Parson's Fiscal Year 2024 budget proposal includes an additional $50 million for the program if approved by the General Assembly.

Margie Vandeven

"Funding to support safety helps ensure schools remain among the safest places for our students," said Margie Vandeven, state commissioner of education. "These grant funds to support the physical safety of schools are an important part of ensuring our students have a safe environment for learning and growing."