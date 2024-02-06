Schools, churches, hospitals prepare for COVID-19 response

While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, officials are taking steps to prevent the disease’s spread and prepare for any cases that may develop.

Schools

Southeast Missouri State University is suspending all university-affiliated travel to certain countries affected by COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, according to a message sent by university president Carlos Vargas late Wednesday.

While no cases have been confirmed at Southeast, university officials continue to regularly monitor guidance from the CDC, World Health Organization, and state and local health officials, according to the message.

All university-affiliated travel to China, Italy, Iran and South Korea is suspended until further notice. The list could be expanded as the CDC updates its travel guidance.

“In accordance with CDC guidance, we also strongly recommend that all members of the Southeast community avoid any personal travel to those countries,” the message stated.

Spring break will be from March 16 to 20, and the message recommends Southeast students, faculty and staff “strongly consider the necessity of any upcoming, personal travel.”

“If you plan to travel internationally, be mindful of the increased risk of exposure to the coronavirus. In addition to potential exposure, you could experience unexpected travel delays and cumbersome logistics upon returning to the United States, including the potential for missed work or classes due to self-quarantine,” the message stated.

“We appreciate the help of every member of our community as we journey through this public health issue,” Vargas said in the message.

Jackson School District spokeswoman Merideth Pobst said the district sent out an informational email to all parents Monday, to answer potential questions about the disease and how the district is responding.

The message included links to factual information, and general tips to avoid the spread of any illness, such as the flu, Pobst said.

Beth Emmendorfer, assistant superintendent of elementary and student services with the district, has been in regular communication with the county health department on best practices and updated information, Pobst said.

Custodial staff is also wiping desks down more often, and cleaning high-traffic areas more frequently, Pobst said. They’ve also added some hand-sanitizer dispensers to keep ahead of demand.

In the Cape Girardeau School District, spokeswoman Kristin Tallent said, in accordance with recommendations from the CDC, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and county health department, “Our focus right now is on the steps we can take as a district to help prevent the spread of any respiratory illness.”

Thorough cleanliness of buildings is a top priority, Tallent said.

“We have five electrostatic cleaning machines that are utilized by buildings regularly and are currently all being used to help disinfect buildings,” Tallent said.

School nurses and teachers are reminding students of the importance of proper hygiene, she added: “While it’s an important message for our students, we feel it is also important for adults to hear, too.”

Information packets will go to families Friday, asking to help keep buildings clean and safe by keeping students home until they are fever-free for at least 24 hours, and to disinfect backpacks and school items, Tallent said.

Hospitals

SoutheastHEALTH chief medical officer Dr. Matt Janzow said in a statement that the coronavirus is not new, but COVID-19, the disease caused by a particular coronavirus, is.

In response, SoutheastHEALTH and its satellite facilities follow protocols set forth by the DHSS and the CDC.