School tax issue headed to ballot

Voters in the Cape Girardeau School District will decide the fate of a $12 million bond issue on the April 2 ballot that involves more than funding for an indoor aquatic center.

The school board voted at a special session Thursday afternoon to place the general-obligation bond issue on the ballot.

Board member Jeff Glenn said voters need to understand the bond issue involves a number of improvements in the district.

"What gets lost in the discus sion is that the aquatic center is just part of the bond issue," he said.

The City of Cape Girardeau and the school system have agreed to partner on construction and operation of an indoor aquatic center adjacent to Jefferson Elementary School. It would replace the aging Central Municipal Pool.

City officials have budgeted $6 million for construction of an aquatic facility. The money would come from a parks/stormwater sales tax approved by voters last year.

School officials have pledged $4 million to help build the aquatic center, funding dependent on voters approving the April bond issue.

Glass said he hopes "other parties" will come forward to allow for construction of a larger facility now that the site has been settled on.

"I think it makes sense for us to continue our partnership with the city," Glenn said. The city and school district share the operating costs of Central Municipal Pool.

Glenn said the existing pool, which is housed under an inflatable bubble structure during winter months, is "in desperate need of replacement. The air quality is miserable in that facility," he said.

Cape Girardeau public schools superintendent Neil Glass said, "We hope to do a lot of things with Proposition Y."