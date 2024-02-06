Note: This story has been updated with Oran superintendent Adam Friga's comments.

Not one but four regional school districts saw voters approve propositions that will variously fund upgrades and improvements at Nell Holcomb, Oran, Oak Ridge and Delta schools.

Nell Holcomb

Bleau Deckerd, superintendent at Nell Holcomb School District north of Cape Girardeau, said district leadership is “elated and humbled by the support from the community.”

Proposition HAWKS asked for a 47-cent tax increase to help with general operating and capital expenses. Voting for the measure were 334 residents (60%). Voting no were 223 voters (40%).

The district’s reserves fund had fallen from 46% in 2011 — about right for a district of its size, Deckerd had said — to 8% in July 2019.

Several factors contributed to that, from construction of a $700,000 gymnasium to replace one deemed structurally unsafe, to a self-funded health insurance plan that cost the district $750,000 over eight years, Deckerd had said.

Deckerd said another priority is strengthening security measures, including more cameras, improved door safety, and the like.

The school added a full-time school resource officer, or SRO, in 2018, as well.

Then, last week, Gov. Mike Parson announced cuts to education, which Deckerd estimates will cost the district $120,000 to $200,000 in money that had already been budgeted.

“This is just huge for us,” Deckerd said of the proposition’s passage. “Short term, it will allow us to offset some cuts, but it will also allow us to do so many awesome things for students that we’ve promised to the community.”

Deckerd added, “We couldn’t be happier.”

Oak Ridge

At Oak Ridge, voters approved Proposition A, with a total of 290 votes for and 204 against. The 65-cent-per-$100-assessed-value tax increase will provide funding for teacher salaries and educational support costs.