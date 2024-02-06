Note: This story has been updated with Oran superintendent Adam Friga's comments.
Not one but four regional school districts saw voters approve propositions that will variously fund upgrades and improvements at Nell Holcomb, Oran, Oak Ridge and Delta schools.
Bleau Deckerd, superintendent at Nell Holcomb School District north of Cape Girardeau, said district leadership is “elated and humbled by the support from the community.”
Proposition HAWKS asked for a 47-cent tax increase to help with general operating and capital expenses. Voting for the measure were 334 residents (60%). Voting no were 223 voters (40%).
The district’s reserves fund had fallen from 46% in 2011 — about right for a district of its size, Deckerd had said — to 8% in July 2019.
Several factors contributed to that, from construction of a $700,000 gymnasium to replace one deemed structurally unsafe, to a self-funded health insurance plan that cost the district $750,000 over eight years, Deckerd had said.
Deckerd said another priority is strengthening security measures, including more cameras, improved door safety, and the like.
The school added a full-time school resource officer, or SRO, in 2018, as well.
Then, last week, Gov. Mike Parson announced cuts to education, which Deckerd estimates will cost the district $120,000 to $200,000 in money that had already been budgeted.
“This is just huge for us,” Deckerd said of the proposition’s passage. “Short term, it will allow us to offset some cuts, but it will also allow us to do so many awesome things for students that we’ve promised to the community.”
Deckerd added, “We couldn’t be happier.”
At Oak Ridge, voters approved Proposition A, with a total of 290 votes for and 204 against. The 65-cent-per-$100-assessed-value tax increase will provide funding for teacher salaries and educational support costs.
Superintendent Adrian Eftink said he’s appreciative of the community support.
“We’re still concerned about what COVID-19 will do to our budget over the course of the next year or so, and we’ll have to be conservative with what programs we do, but we also have a new school board coming in with three new members, so it’s a great opportunity to discuss the course of this next year. It’s definitely a very positive start to that process.”
Eftink said he appreciates the community taking on the added taxation.
“They are taking on the burden of taking care of the kids, and that is much appreciated by the school district,” he said. “We’re going to try to utilize staff and student resources so they can be successful. We’re excited about the future.”
In Delta, superintendent David Heeb said now that Proposition KIDS has been approved by voters with a two-thirds positive vote — 124 for and 62 against — the next step is to see whether the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, approves the grant for a multipurpose structure that would be both a cafeteria and storm shelter.
“We didn’t really even run any kind of campaign here,” Heeb said. “It was complete word-of-mouth.”
Heeb said a similar measure went before voters six or seven years ago and failed, so when the opportunity came back around this time, the community wanted it.
Proposition KIDS extends an existing tax levy to provide $800,000 toward the construction of the FEMA shelter — 25% of the project cost, to be combined with 75% provided by the FEMA grant.
“Anytime you do something like this, the main thing is being honest with the public because it’s their money,” Heeb said.
In Oran, a bond measure to borrow $1.85 million met with nearly 73% voter approval Tuesday.
The measure, which will not increase taxes, will fund various projects, including roof replacement at the high school, library and central office; repave and expand the parking lot; renovations to the science lab and family and consumer sciences room; and an addition to the high school lobby, according to previous reporting.
Superintendent Adam Friga wrote in an email late Wednesday, "Our community continually supports our school district. It is truly first class and the continued support with all the challenges that COVID-19 has brought speaks volumes about the level of commitment. It’s an honor to be part of such a great school and community."
