School reinstates corp. punishment

A school district in southwest Missouri has decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students, but only if their parents agree.

The decision by the Cassville School District to resume the practice it dropped in 2001 comes as many public health experts contend corporal punishment is detrimental to children. The district's leader said the decision was made after some parents requested it.

Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville district for the first time since the school board in June approved bringing corporal punishment back to the 1,900-student district about 60 miles southwest of Springfield.

The policy states that corporal punishment will be used only when other forms of discipline, such as suspensions, have failed and then only with the superintendent's permission.

Cassville Superintendent Merlyn Johnson told The Springfield News-Leader the decision to revive corporal punishment came after an anonymous survey sent to parents, students and school employees found they were concerned about student behavior and discipline.

"We've had people actually thank us for it," he said. "Surprisingly, those on social media would probably be appalled to hear us say these things, but the majority of people that I've run into have been supportive."

Khristina Harkey, who has a 6-year-old son in the district, told The Associated Press on Friday that she is on the fence about the policy. The self-described "troublemaker" during her school years in California said corporal punishment got her attention when other discipline didn't. But she and her husband did not opt-in to Cassville's policy because her son, Anakin Modine, is autistic and would hit back if he were spanked.

"There are all different types of kids," Harkey said. "Some people need a good butt-whipping. I was one of them. ... When I saw that ruler coming out, I was like 'Yes sir, no sir.'"

Morgan Craven, national director of policy, advocacy and community engagement with the Intercultural Development Research Association, a national educational equity nonprofit, said corporal punishment is a" wildly inappropriate, ineffective practice that so many children still endure in their schools."

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1977 that corporal punishment is constitutional and left it up to states to set their own policies. Craven said 19 states, many in the South, have laws that allow corporal punishment in schools. The most current data from 2017-18 shows about 70,000 children in the U.S. were hit at least once in their schools.

Students who are hit at school do not fare as well academically as their peers and are exposed to humiliation, along with physical and psychological trauma, Craven said. In some cases, children are hurt so badly that they need medical attention.