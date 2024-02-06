School officials laud success of restricting cellphone use

Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members received an update on the effectiveness of the newly implemented cellphone pouches during Monday's meeting.

After 10 weeks of utilizing the product at the high school, Cape Central principal Nancy Scheller provided data pointing toward a positive change in the classroom because students aren't being distracted by their phones. The pouches prevent students from accessing their cellphones during the school day.

"This, for me, is my favorite part. If you come to our cafeteria, if you walk in our hallways -- if you had seen it prior -- the amount of eye contact, the amount of conversation and laughter (has increased)," Scheller said. "Our noise level is louder in the cafeteria and the hallways, which is fabulous."

According to survey results from 53 of Cape Central's 79 staff members, 52 (98.1%) "agreed" or "strongly agreed" the program -- YONDR -- helps reduce classroom distractions and has enhanced the level of teaching and learning in their respective classrooms. Furthermore, student-to-teacher and student-to-student social interactions have been positively impacted.

The survey also showed 50 (94.4%) staff members have noticed an improvement in student engagement, feel their overall effectiveness in the classroom has increased and believe the program has helped create a more focused and conducive learning environment for students. Overall, 51 of the 53 surveyed believe the program has had a positive impact. One response out of the 53 possible answered "strongly disagree" on every question.

In addition to the staff survey, a YONDR team assessment showed 3% or fewer of students had tampered with the pouches. According to the district's deputy superintendent Dr. Brice Beck, YONDR reported a standard tampering assessment is usually between 7% and 9%.