SCHOOL MENUS

March 11: Barbecue rib, green beans, corn, fruit
March 12: Pork patty, stuffing, peas, fruit
March 13: Hot dog, macaroni and cheese, pork 'n beans, fruit
March 14: Cook's choice
March 15: Fish, chips, cheese stick, fruit
March 11: Macaroni and cheese, sweet peas, blueberry crisp (fast lane, chicken patty)
March 12: Crispy chicken legs, scalloped potatoes, strawberry cup (fast lane, fish sticks)
March 13: Barbecue rib on bun, corn on the cob, baked beans, cantaloupe (fast lane, turkey and cheese rollup)
March 14: (Sophomores' choice) Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, Texas toast, peaches, Oreo fluff (fast lane, cheese ripper)
March 15: Breaded mozzarella cheese sticks with spaghetti sauce, fresh vegetables with Ranch dressing, green applesauce (fast lane, cheeseburger)
March 11: Chicken and waffles, hot dog or chef salad, garden salad, French fries, Italian bread, fresh fruit, chilled fruit
March 12: Pepperoni pizza, cheeseburger or taco salad, garden salad, baby carrots with Ranch dressing, fruit muffin, fresh fruit, chilled fruit, sugar cookie
March 13: Chicken patty, roast turkey or Caesar salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, hot roll, fresh fruit, chilled fruit
March 14: Spaghetti with meat sauce, barbecue pork sandwich or nacho munchable, garden salad, cheesy cauliflower popcorn, Italian bread, fresh fruit, chilled fruit
March 15: No school
March 11: Chicken and waffles, chili dog or chef salad, garden salad, French fries, Italian bread, fresh fruit, chilled fruit
March 12: Jalapeno popper pizza, cheeseburger or taco salad, garden salad, baby carrots with Ranch dressing, fruit muffin, fresh fruit, chilled fruit, sugar cookie
March 13: Chicken patty, roast turkey or Caesar salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, hot roll, fresh fruit, chilled fruit
March 14: Noodle bowl (new item), barbecue pork sandwich or club sandwich, garden salad, cheesy cauliflower popcorn, Italian bread, fresh fruit, chilled fruit
March 15: No school
March 11-15: No school
