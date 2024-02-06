All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 6, 2024

SCHOOL MENUS

March 11: Barbecue rib, green beans, corn, fruit March 12: Pork patty, stuffing, peas, fruit March 13: Hot dog, macaroni and cheese, pork 'n beans, fruit March 14: Cook's choice March 15: Fish, chips, cheese stick, fruit March 11: Macaroni and cheese, sweet peas, blueberry crisp (fast lane, chicken patty)...

LEOPOLD

March 11: Barbecue rib, green beans, corn, fruit

March 12: Pork patty, stuffing, peas, fruit

March 13: Hot dog, macaroni and cheese, pork 'n beans, fruit

March 14: Cook's choice

March 15: Fish, chips, cheese stick, fruit

MEADOW HEIGHTS

March 11: Macaroni and cheese, sweet peas, blueberry crisp (fast lane, chicken patty)

March 12: Crispy chicken legs, scalloped potatoes, strawberry cup (fast lane, fish sticks)

March 13: Barbecue rib on bun, corn on the cob, baked beans, cantaloupe (fast lane, turkey and cheese rollup)

March 14: (Sophomores' choice) Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, Texas toast, peaches, Oreo fluff (fast lane, cheese ripper)

March 15: Breaded mozzarella cheese sticks with spaghetti sauce, fresh vegetables with Ranch dressing, green applesauce (fast lane, cheeseburger)

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

WOODLAND ELEMENTARY

March 11: Chicken and waffles, hot dog or chef salad, garden salad, French fries, Italian bread, fresh fruit, chilled fruit

March 12: Pepperoni pizza, cheeseburger or taco salad, garden salad, baby carrots with Ranch dressing, fruit muffin, fresh fruit, chilled fruit, sugar cookie

March 13: Chicken patty, roast turkey or Caesar salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, hot roll, fresh fruit, chilled fruit

March 14: Spaghetti with meat sauce, barbecue pork sandwich or nacho munchable, garden salad, cheesy cauliflower popcorn, Italian bread, fresh fruit, chilled fruit

March 15: No school

WOODLAND MIDDLE/HIGH

March 11: Chicken and waffles, chili dog or chef salad, garden salad, French fries, Italian bread, fresh fruit, chilled fruit

March 12: Jalapeno popper pizza, cheeseburger or taco salad, garden salad, baby carrots with Ranch dressing, fruit muffin, fresh fruit, chilled fruit, sugar cookie

March 13: Chicken patty, roast turkey or Caesar salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, hot roll, fresh fruit, chilled fruit

March 14: Noodle bowl (new item), barbecue pork sandwich or club sandwich, garden salad, cheesy cauliflower popcorn, Italian bread, fresh fruit, chilled fruit

March 15: No school

ZALMA

March 11-15: No school

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy