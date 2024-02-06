School immunization clinic set Friday

An immunization clinic for students entering the eighth or 12th grade will be available Friday.
The event will be a drive-through event at Arena Park.
Immunizations given will be meningitis (MCV4), Tdap and HPV (Gardasil) for eighth-graders and meningitis (MCV4), HPV (Gardasil) and meningitis B for 12th-graders.
To schedule an appointment, call (573) 335-7846 or visit cgcohealthdept.com/Immunizations.aspx.
