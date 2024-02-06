All sections
July 9, 2021

School immunization clinic is today in Cape

An immunization clinic for students entering the eighth or 12th grade will be available today. It will be a drive-through event at Arena Park. Immunizations given will be meningitis (MCV4), Tdap and HPV (Gardasil) for eighth-graders and meningitis (MCV4), HPV (Gardasil) and meningitis B for 12th-graders...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

An immunization clinic for students entering the eighth or 12th grade will be available today.

It will be a drive-through event at Arena Park.

Immunizations given will be meningitis (MCV4), Tdap and HPV (Gardasil) for eighth-graders and meningitis (MCV4), HPV (Gardasil) and meningitis B for 12th-graders.

To schedule an appointment, call (573) 335-7846 or visit cgcohealthdept.com/Immunizations.aspx.

Local News

