School hosts coon hunt despite external protests

Nobody seemed tired, even well after midnight. Perhaps it was the post-hunt camaraderie. Or maybe it was the chili and beef stew. Even the youngest ones seemed spry.

More than 150 people crowded into the high school agriculture building in Patton early Sunday morning to hear the results of the annual FFA coon hunt -- a tradition dating back 37 years at Meadow Heights.

"Continuing to offer the annual youth coon hunt to our community year after year provides an opportunity for Bollinger County's heritage to be shared and passed down from generation to generation," FFA advisor Sarah Burgfeld said.

Of course, not everybody considers the coon hunt a positive endeavor. Burgfeld said she and other school officials received so many emails and phone calls from individuals protesting the hunt she filed a harassment complaint with Bollinger County Sheriff's Department. Burgfeld said a number of those who protested the school-sponsored hunt did so with name-calling and vulgarity, comparing hunters with murderers.

The Banner Press received about 20 emails protesting the event over a week ago, but most were sent unsigned. And none of them were from Missouri, much less Bollinger County.

Winners in the Meadow Heights FFA youth coon hunt include Matthew Yamnitz, smallest sow (from left); Breahna Hull, smallest boar; Lance Jones, biggest sow; and Case Seabaugh, biggest boar. Also pictured is Jack Coomer of Whitewater, president of Castor River Coon Hunters. MARY LAYTON ~ Banner Press

As of Tuesday morning, more than 2,200 people across the country had signed an online petition objecting to the event.