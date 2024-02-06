School gunman had AR-15-style weapon, 600 rounds of ammo

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high school was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition, a police official said Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Orlando Harris also left behind a handwritten note offering his explanation for the shooting Monday, Oct. 24, at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, St. Louis Police Commissioner Michael Sack told reporters. Tenth-grader Alexzandria Bell and 61-year-old physical education teacher Jean Kuczka died and seven students were wounded before police killed Harris in an exchange of gunfire.

Sack read Harris's note in which the young man lamented that he had no friends, no family, no girlfriend and a life of isolation. Harris called it the "perfect storm for a mass shooter."

Sack said Harris had ammunition strapped to his chest and in a bag, and that additional magazines were found dumped in stairwells.

"This could have been much worse," Sack said.

Marie Crane, center, holds a candle during a vigil Monday, Oct. 24, in Tower Grove Park for the victims of a school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. David Carson ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

The attack forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building to seek safety. One girl said she was eye-to-eye with the shooter before his gun apparently jammed and she was able to run out. Several people inside the school said they heard Harris warn, "You are all going to die!"

Harris graduated from the school last year. Sack, speaking at a news conference, urged people to come forward when someone who appears to suffer from mental illness or distress begins "speaking about purchasing firearms or causing harm to others."

Alexzandria was a bright, charismatic girl with a sassy personality who was working hard to improve her dancing and her grades, said Central's principal, Kacy Seals-Shahid. She was a member of the school's junior varsity dance team, her father said.

"Alexzandria was my everything," her father, Andre Bell, told KSDK-TV. "She was joyful, wonderful and just a great person."

"She was the girl I loved to see and loved to hear from. No matter how I felt, I could always talk to her and it was all right. That was my baby," he said.

A group of visitors from the group Pray for the Lou place hands on the building during prayers at the site of a school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Tuesday, Oct. 25, in St. Louis. Robert Cohen ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

The morning of the shooting, Alexzandria's mom brought her daughter's glasses to the school when she noticed the teenager had left them home. Her mom got to the school before Alexzandria arrived by school bus.

"When Alex got off her bus, I asked her, 'Aren't you going to need these because you can't see without those?'" Seals-Shahid said. "The family was super supportive of Alexzandria."

Abby Kuczka said her mother was killed when the gunman burst into her classroom and she moved between him and her students.

"My mom loved kids," Abbey Kuczka told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "She loved her students. I know her students looked at her like she was their mom."

The seven injured students are all 15 or 16 years old. Sack said four suffered gunshot or graze wounds, two had bruises and one had a broken ankle — apparently from jumping out of the three-story building. All were listed in stable condition.

Ammunition and magazines used by a 19-year-old gunman who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high school Monday, Oct. 24. The gunman was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said Tuesday, Oct. 25. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department via AP

The school in south St. Louis was locked, with seven security guards at the doors, St. Louis Schools superintendent Kelvin Adams said. A security guard initially became alarmed when he saw Harris trying to get in one of the doors. He had a gun and "there was no mystery about what was going to happen. He had it out and entered in an aggressive, violent manner," Sack said.