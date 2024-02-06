All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsFebruary 28, 2019
School district settles with former principal
REEDS SPRINGS, Mo. -- For the second time in two years, a Missouri school district has settled a lawsuit filed by a former principal. Jodi Heckler alleged she was a target of retaliation after she reported sexual harassment by a longtime superintendent in the Reeds Springs district. ...
Associated Press

REEDS SPRINGS, Mo. -- For the second time in two years, a Missouri school district has settled a lawsuit filed by a former principal.

Jodi Heckler alleged she was a target of retaliation after she reported sexual harassment by a longtime superintendent in the Reeds Springs district. The Springfield News-Leader reported Heckler was required to resign as part of the first settlement four years ago. In a second lawsuit , she alleged criticism by two Reeds Springs school board members made it difficult to find a new job.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The district paid $500,000 for the first settlement and $187,500 for the second settlement, which was announced Tuesday.

The first settlement spurred several contentious board meetings, with some calling for the ouster of superintendent Mike Mason. He repeatedly denied wrongdoing and has never been criminally charged.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall o...
NewsSep. 26
Glock pistols are popular among criminals because they're ea...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy