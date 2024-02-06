School district settles with former principal

REEDS SPRINGS, Mo. -- For the second time in two years, a Missouri school district has settled a lawsuit filed by a former principal.

Jodi Heckler alleged she was a target of retaliation after she reported sexual harassment by a longtime superintendent in the Reeds Springs district. The Springfield News-Leader reported Heckler was required to resign as part of the first settlement four years ago. In a second lawsuit , she alleged criticism by two Reeds Springs school board members made it difficult to find a new job.