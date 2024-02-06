All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 2, 2017

School district says not aware of child-pornography probe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A former Springfield Public Schools employee sent to federal prison for child pornography continued to work in the district for more than three years after attracting the attention of law enforcement. The Springfield News- Leader reported the district said it never was told of the investigation -- or the arrest, the indictment or the guilty pleas -- until after the sentencing...

Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A former Springfield Public Schools employee sent to federal prison for child pornography continued to work in the district for more than three years after attracting the attention of law enforcement.

The Springfield News- Leader reported the district said it never was told of the investigation -- or the arrest, the indictment or the guilty pleas -- until after the sentencing.

Carrie Anne Allred, 34, was hired by the district in September 2011. Over a period of nearly five years, she worked in cafeterias at four schools.

A year into Allred's employment, an undercover sting determined her home computer was used to share images of child pornography. In January 2013, officers executed a search warrant at her home and seized a computer and two hard drives.

Allred was indicted and arrested in June 2016, shortly after her final day working at one of the schools. In March this year, she pleaded guilty to two felony charges -- receiving and distributing child pornography and the sexual exploitation of a child for the purpose of producing pornography.

In late August, two weeks into the 2017-2018 school year, the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri announced in a news release Allred had been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Teresa Bledsoe, director of communications for the 25,000-student district, said that was the day school officials learned of the case.

"Prior to the public announcement, we were not aware of any issues with this individual," she said.

Don Ledford, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office, confirmed the August news release was the first time information was made public about the case. Ledford stated federal prosecutors are restricted to providing only the information disclosed in the public record.

"We're not at liberty to discuss the specific details of an investigation," Ledford wrote. "As a rule, however, I assure you that in the course of any investigation, if there is evidence to indicate a child is at risk or a suspect poses an imminent threat, we take appropriate action."

Authorities were aware Allred was employed in a public school because it was noted in court documents.

As part of the case, investigators learned Allred recorded her dog performing a sexual act on a 4-year-old girl and discovered a large amount of pornography involving young children. Allred also admitted broadcasting, via webcam, videos of herself engaged in bestiality with her dogs.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in political comeback rooted in a...
NewsNov. 6
AP VoteCast: Voter anxiety over the economy and a desire for...
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters enshrine abortion rights in a state that has...
NewsNov. 6
Cape Girardeau County faces ballot machine glitch as water r...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Wasinger, Bailey, Malek, Hoskins win state offices
NewsNov. 6
Wasinger, Bailey, Malek, Hoskins win state offices
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick leave
NewsNov. 6
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick leave
Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe defeats Democratic challenger to win Missouri governorship
NewsNov. 6
Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe defeats Democratic challenger to win Missouri governorship
Steve Jordan wins Missouri District 151 seat with overwhelming support
NewsNov. 6
Steve Jordan wins Missouri District 151 seat with overwhelming support
Election 2024: Cape Girardeau municipal water rate increase, Missouri House and Missouri federal offices
NewsNov. 6
Election 2024: Cape Girardeau municipal water rate increase, Missouri House and Missouri federal offices
Election 2024: Missouri constitutional officers
NewsNov. 6
Election 2024: Missouri constitutional officers
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election
NewsNov. 5
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election
Jackson aldermen briefed on Chamber of Commerce, America anniversary plans
NewsNov. 5
Jackson aldermen briefed on Chamber of Commerce, America anniversary plans
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy