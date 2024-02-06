School district says not aware of child-pornography probe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A former Springfield Public Schools employee sent to federal prison for child pornography continued to work in the district for more than three years after attracting the attention of law enforcement.

The Springfield News- Leader reported the district said it never was told of the investigation -- or the arrest, the indictment or the guilty pleas -- until after the sentencing.

Carrie Anne Allred, 34, was hired by the district in September 2011. Over a period of nearly five years, she worked in cafeterias at four schools.

A year into Allred's employment, an undercover sting determined her home computer was used to share images of child pornography. In January 2013, officers executed a search warrant at her home and seized a computer and two hard drives.

Allred was indicted and arrested in June 2016, shortly after her final day working at one of the schools. In March this year, she pleaded guilty to two felony charges -- receiving and distributing child pornography and the sexual exploitation of a child for the purpose of producing pornography.

In late August, two weeks into the 2017-2018 school year, the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri announced in a news release Allred had been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.