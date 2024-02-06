School counselors move to the front

Recognized by students as she makes her way through the halls of East Elementary School in Jackson, school counselor Jenny Moyers leaves a kindergarten classroom to head to a second-grade classroom. As the counselor for the school, Moyers has the unique opportunity to spend time in each individual classroom and get to know the students filling the seats.

"I feel like I get to know all of my kids," Moyers said about the classroom lessons.

Moyers started as a K-4 school counselor eight years ago, and has been in the district since the beginning, starting at South Elementary and moving to East Elementary when it opened four years ago.

Moyers spends time with every classroom every other week, and beginning this school year, she has been using a program called "Second Step" in her classroom lessons.

"It's a resource to be able to teach the different standards for social and emotional learning," said Jessica Maxwell, principal of East Elementary.