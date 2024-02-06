School chief: Cape in better fiscal shape than expected

The Cape Girardeau School District is beginning the 2018 fiscal year in stronger shape than initially expected, according to the 2017-2018 district budget approved at Monday's regular school board meeting.

During his final meeting as superintendent, Jim Welker announced an unrestricted fund balance that was the highest he had seen in his nine years at Cape Girardeau public schools.

Board member Adrian Toole said he last had seen that level "about 10 years ago."

The district's general-fund balance is $7,811,386.73, up from a beginning balance of $6,539,122.50, according to the estimated budget summary as of June 26.

The budget was discussed at length during a special session June 19, with preliminary numbers showing projected expenditures and revenue.

The budget message, written by incoming superintendent Neil Glass, said the upcoming school year's focus will be on student success.To that end, the district will invest in professional development, updates to student technology and facility upgrades, along with a comprehensive strategic plan, he said.