School chief: Cape in better fiscal shape than expected

The Cape Girardeau School District is beginning the 2018 fiscal year in stronger shape than initially expected, according to the 2017-2018 district budget approved at Monday's regular school board meeting.
During his final meeting as superintendent, Jim Welker announced an unrestricted fund balance that was the highest he had seen in his nine years at Cape Girardeau public schools.
Board member Adrian Toole said he last had seen that level "about 10 years ago."
The district's general-fund balance is $7,811,386.73, up from a beginning balance of $6,539,122.50, according to the estimated budget summary as of June 26.
The budget was discussed at length during a special session June 19, with preliminary numbers showing projected expenditures and revenue.
The budget message, written by incoming superintendent Neil Glass, said the upcoming school year's focus will be on student success.To that end, the district will invest in professional development, updates to student technology and facility upgrades, along with a comprehensive strategic plan, he said.
A proposed ramp at Central Junior High School will bring the south wing entrance into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Welker said, to allow all students access to the preschool facility there.
Brockmiller Construction will build the ramp at a cost not to exceed $75,000.
A resolution recognizing Welker for his years of service was added to the agenda at the beginning of the meeting.
According to school-board president Jeff Glenn, Welker was unaware of the resolution before the meeting, but Glenn wanted to thank and honor Welker for his leadership and service to the district.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Pertinent address: 301 N. Clark St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.