School bus involved in two-vehicle crash in Jackson

A Jackson school bus and a pickup truck were involved in a late morning crash Monday, Jan. 9, in Jackson.
Two people were injured in the crash in the 1900 block of East Jackson Boulevard at Donna Drive.
Jackson police said the bus rear-ended the truck at approximately 11:30 a.m.
Two occupants of the truck were hurt and were transported to a medical facility for treatment, according to Jackson police.
No one on the bus, which was carrying students, was injured.
A crash investigation is underway.
