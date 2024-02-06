School board Q&A: Four vying for 2 spots on Sikeston School Board

SIKESTON, Mo. — When voters in the Sikeston School District step up to the polls Tuesday, they will choose two of four candidates to serve three-year terms on their local school board.

To help voters with their decisions, the Standard Democrat has compiled a question-and-answer session with the candidates (as listed on the ballot): incumbent Rebecca Steward, Lori Caldwell, incumbent Matthew Drake and Allison Lauren Cox.

Full name and background information

Rebecca Steward: "I am an attorney at law. I am married and have one child, a daughter, 16, attending Sikeston High School. I graduated from Sikeston Public Schools and from University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Science degree in business management and a Juris Doctor degree."

Lori Caldwell: "I am a lifelong citizen of Sikeston, married to Ronald Caldwell. The mother of one child, daughter Mikala, and the daughter to Betty and the late Larry Williams. I obtained my bachelor's degree in social services from Hannibal-LaGrange University and have been employed with the State of Missouri for 18 years at the Sikeston Job Center, of which the last 10 years in the capacity of the office supervisor. I've served on countless committees including the Job Center of the Future Taskforce with the Office of Workforce Development, Business Advisory Committee of the Sikeston CTC, the Advisory Council member committee of the Southeast Missouri State University-Sikeston Extension, served as a mentor in the Sikeston City Council Chambers Bridges program and participated in numerous community groups over the years."

Matthew Drake: "I am chairman and CEO of First State Bank and Trust Co. Inc. and a lifelong resident of Sikeston. My wife, Sarah, is a teacher and we have two kids (Lindsay and Ella) in Sikeston Public Schools."

Allison Cox: "I was born and raised in Sikeston. I graduated from Sikeston High in 2004. I graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 2008 with a bachelor's degree in exceptional child/elementary education and in 2012 with a master's in secondary education administration. I am a former Sikeston High School special education teacher from 2008-2012. I am currently employed with the State of Missouri Department of Mental Health Division of Developmental Disabilities at the Sikeston Regional Office as an inquiry coordinator."

What is your vision for education in the community?

Steward: "My vision for education in the community is to have the educational and employment needs of every student met through the unification of and cooperation between our school, community, local government, local colleges/universities and area businesses."

Caldwell: "My consideration for the educational process is from the end to the beginning. My vision involves ensuring that our graduates are prepared and equipped with the necessary skills and abilities to obtain gainful employment as well as satisfy the need of the current workforce. This is needed to be productive citizens, but how it's achieved is dependent upon the educational foundation and processes established in the earlier stages of learning. This foundation along with a collaborative effort from employers and those within workforce development will strengthen the outcome for success in the end."

Drake: "My vision is to make Sikeston R-6 an engine, producing good citizens in the future. Education is the backbone needed to have and sustain a successful life. The pathways to this goal will look different for many and that must be recognized, however, we must strive to build an education system that can handle those differences and still produce graduates that are good members of their community."

Cox: "My vision is to equip and prepare our students to become contributing, successful and productive members of society."

What do you see as the primary work of the school board?

Steward: "The primary work of the school board is to represent the people in our community and be the voice of that community to ensure that all children in the school district are getting the best education that can be provided to them through all avenues, including good leadership, policies, curriculum and teaching staff."