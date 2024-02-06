School board members, tax issues decided in region

Area voters chose school board members and decided on tax proposals Tuesday, though only about one in 10 registered voters cast ballots.

Cape Girardeau School District

Jared Ritter

Jared Ritter was the top vote-getter for one of three seats on the public school district's board. He received 2,081 votes (27.9%).

Casey Cook also snagged one of the seats with 1,903 votes (25.5%).

Tony Smee

The remaining seat, according to complete but unofficial results, was won by two votes -- Tony Smee's 1,708 (22.87%) to Missy Nieveen Phegley's 1,706 (22.85%).

Ritter and Smee are incumbents on the board.

Oak Ridge

In another close race, Mary Seyer, Thomas Schreiner and Whitney McFall won seats on the Oak Ridge School Board.

Seyer won the most votes, 276 (20.1%). Schreiner tallied 267 votes (19.5%), and McFall finished with 251 votes (18.3%).

Andrew Seabaugh came in fourth in the three-seat race with 248 votes (18.1%), while Lindsay Berry won 228 votes (16.6%) and Pat Hunt finished with 97 votes (7.1%).

Advance

Three choices won seats in a four-person race.

Joshua "Ryan" Schrader earned the most votes, 11 (33.3%), while Chase Von Robins earned 10 (30.3%) and Jeremy Lee Limbaugh finished with nine votes (27.3%).

Tyler Wade received one vote (3.0%).

Delta

Kimberlie Nothdurft, Evelyn Nussbaum and Samuel Below earned nods for a seat on the Delva School Board.

Nothdurft was top vote-getter with 140 votes (29.7%). Nussbaum earned 116 votes (24.6%), and Below received 108 votes (22.9%).

Matt Huffman finished with 102 votes (21.7%).

Perry County No. 32

Jamie Robinson, Nancy Voelker and Ashley Geringer earned seats on the district board.

Robinson was top vote-getter with 911 (28.0%), while Voelker won 879 votes (27.0%), and Geringer won 780 (24.0%).

Kathy Carron finished with 668 votes (20.6%).