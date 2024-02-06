School board filing period ends in Cape, Jackson

Filing periods for open school board positions in Jackson and Cape Girardeau School District ended Dec. 28.
Voters will have the option to vote for school board candidates in the April 5 general election.
There are two openings on the Cape Girardeau School Board. Each have three-year terms.
A total of three candidates have filed to run for the board. They include Marcia Lynn Ware, Veronica Langston and incumbent Matthew Welker.
Matthew Welker currently serves as vice president of the Cape Girardeau School Board and is running for reelection.
Cape Girardeau School Board member Jeff Glenn will not run for reelection after serving nine years on the board.
In Jackson, incumbents Brain Thompson and Paul Stoner have filed for re-election for the two positions up for election on the Jackson School Board.
Brian Thompson currently serves as president of the board. Stoner became a member in 2019.
Jackson residents McGraddie "Mac" Robinson and Kristen Lewis also filed to serve on Jackson's school board.
In Cape Girardeau, the names of qualified candidates will be placed on the ballot in the order of filing with one exception. Candidates who filed on the first day will be listed on the ballot in random order and ahead of the names of candidates filing on a later date.
Candidates for the Jackson School Board will appear on ballots in the order they filed, according to the district's filing period notice.
