School board filing period ends in Cape, Jackson

Filing periods for open school board positions in Jackson and Cape Girardeau School District ended Dec. 28.

Voters will have the option to vote for school board candidates in the April 5 general election.

There are two openings on the Cape Girardeau School Board. Each have three-year terms.

A total of three candidates have filed to run for the board. They include Marcia Lynn Ware, Veronica Langston and incumbent Matthew Welker.

Matthew Welker currently serves as vice president of the Cape Girardeau School Board and is running for reelection.