NewsOctober 28, 2023

Scholarship created for physics education

A new scholarship for physics education has been created for Southeast Missouri State University students. Jason LeGrand and Eric Burkholder created the scholarship through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation to support SEMO students studying to become high school physics teachers. They...

Danny Walter
A new scholarship for physics education has been created for Southeast Missouri State University students studying to become high school physics teachers.
A new scholarship for physics education has been created for Southeast Missouri State University students studying to become high school physics teachers.Southeast Missourian archive photo

A new scholarship for physics education has been created for Southeast Missouri State University students.

Jason LeGrand and Eric Burkholder created the scholarship through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation to support SEMO students studying to become high school physics teachers. They

formed the scholarship to show their support of SEMO's Transforming Lives campaign.

LeGrand, is senior director of principal gifts and strategic initiatives for the University of California, Berkeley. He serves on the Southeast Missouri University Foundation Board of Directors as a member of the campaign steering and resource development committees and has established multiple scholarship endowments. He is a recipient of the Southeast Alumni Association's Young Alumni Merit Award and is a member of the President's Council, Horizon Club and KRCU Circle.

Burkholder serves as an assistant professor in Auburn University's Department of Physics, where he teaches and leads a research group focused on the teaching and learning of physics.

Recipients will receive a financial aid award and the opportunity for a summer learning experience with Burkholder's academic research group.

"We are grateful for Jason's and Eric's ongoing commitment and investment in the mission of Southeast Missouri State University," said Wendell Snodgrass, vice president for university advancement and executive director of the Southeast Missouri University Foundation. "Scholarships like this transform lives."

The Jason LeGrand and Dr. Eric Burkholder Endowed Scholarship for Physics Education Scholarship will be available in 2024 for students entering SEMO.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

