Scholarship created for physics education

A new scholarship for physics education has been created for Southeast Missouri State University students.

Jason LeGrand and Eric Burkholder created the scholarship through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation to support SEMO students studying to become high school physics teachers. They

formed the scholarship to show their support of SEMO's Transforming Lives campaign.

LeGrand, is senior director of principal gifts and strategic initiatives for the University of California, Berkeley. He serves on the Southeast Missouri University Foundation Board of Directors as a member of the campaign steering and resource development committees and has established multiple scholarship endowments. He is a recipient of the Southeast Alumni Association's Young Alumni Merit Award and is a member of the President's Council, Horizon Club and KRCU Circle.