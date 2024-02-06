Schnucks settles class-action suit

St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets, which has an outlet at 19 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, has agreed to pay an estimated $5.3 million to settle a 2021 alleged false advertising class-action lawsuit involving alcohol prices in its Missouri stores, according to www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com, an online industry newsletter.

The proposed tentative settlement includes $4 million to compensate those customers who submit a claim by Friday, Sept. 8, and $1.32 million for the plaintiff's attorney.

Plaintiff Leonard Perry will receive $5,000.

Schnucks emailed customers July 10 to notify them of the settlement.

The family-owned grocer sought a preliminary and permanent writ prohibiting further action on the case Nov. 2, 2021, but the petition was denied by the U.S. Eastern District Court of Appeals.

The grocer also appealed to the Missouri Supreme Court, but that request was also denied.

The lawsuit alleged Schnucks misled its customers by publishing misleading price comparisons for alcohol products sold at its stores between Dec. 3, 2015, and Feb. 15 of this year.

Company response

Schnucks has admitted to no wrongdoing in settling the case.