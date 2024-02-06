Schnucks says employee tested positive for coronavirus

Schnucks reported Thursday afternoon an employee at its Cape Girardeau store has tested positive for COVID-19.
A release from the store said the employee was last at the store Aug. 8 and is now quarantining.
The release included a list of measures the store is taking to prevent spread of coronavirus.
