All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 24, 2021
Schnucks recalls baked goods
Schnucks is recalling a variety of bakery items because the grocer's container manufacturer, Genpak, has notified the company that loose particles of plastic may be included in the packaging, which could result in the plastic particles being embedded in the baked goods...
story image illustation

Schnucks is recalling a variety of bakery items because the grocer's container manufacturer, Genpak, has notified the company that loose particles of plastic may be included in the packaging, which could result in the plastic particles being embedded in the baked goods.

To date, there have been no reports of injury or illness associated with consumption of these products, a release from Schnucks said on Friday.

Schnucks customers are urged to check for these products purchased on or prior to April 16:

  • Gourmet Raisin Bran Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832029
  • Gourmet Cranberry Orange Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832159
  • Gourmet Pumpkin Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832067
  • Gourmet Blueberry Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832026
  • Gourmet Banana Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832027
  • Petite Layer Fruit Pizza, 9 inch (Deli Department) UPC: 215232XXXXX
  • Gourmet Lemon Blueberry Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832037
  • Gourmet Lemon Poppy Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832037
  • Gourmet Chocolate Muffins, Size: 4 count UPC: 4131832039
  • Gourmet Cinnamon Crumb Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832042
  • Gourmet Raspberry Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131831267.

Schnucks customers should check for these products in plastic packaging purchased on or prior to April 23:

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Cornbread Slice Corn Bread UPC: 2520300XXXXX UPC: 4131831243
  • Butterflake Roll, 6 count UPC: 252079XXXX.

Schnucks customers should check for these products in plastic packaging purchased on or prior to April 23:

  • Gooey Butter Cake UPC: 252224XXXXX
  • Gooey Butter Cake Slice UPC: 252529XXXXX
  • Lemon Blueberry Gooey Butter Cake UPC: 252223XXXXX
  • Lemon Blueberry Gooey Butter Slice UPC: 252231XXXXX
  • Old Fashioned Crumb Cake UPC: 4131831309
  • Old Fashioned Gooey Butter Cake UPC: 252514XXXXX
  • Cherry Cheese Coffee Cake UPC: 252222XXXXX
  • Cherry Coffee Cake UPC: 252228XXXXX
  • Apple Coffee Cake UPC: 252230XXXXX
  • Old Fashioned Cheesecake UPC: 252221XXXXX.

Any UPC that contains "XXXXX" may have various number combinations dependent on the store location. Use the description and beginning UPC numbers to determine if the product is applicable.

Affected products may be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange. Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at (314) 994-4400 or (800) 264-4400.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy