Schnucks recalls baked goods

Schnucks is recalling a variety of bakery items because the grocer's container manufacturer, Genpak, has notified the company that loose particles of plastic may be included in the packaging, which could result in the plastic particles being embedded in the baked goods.

To date, there have been no reports of injury or illness associated with consumption of these products, a release from Schnucks said on Friday.

Schnucks customers are urged to check for these products purchased on or prior to April 16:

Gourmet Raisin Bran Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832029

Gourmet Cranberry Orange Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832159

Gourmet Pumpkin Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832067

Gourmet Blueberry Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832026

Gourmet Banana Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832027

Petite Layer Fruit Pizza, 9 inch (Deli Department) UPC: 215232XXXXX

Gourmet Lemon Blueberry Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832037

Gourmet Lemon Poppy Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832037

Gourmet Chocolate Muffins, Size: 4 count UPC: 4131832039

Gourmet Cinnamon Crumb Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131832042

Gourmet Raspberry Muffins, 4 count UPC: 4131831267.

Schnucks customers should check for these products in plastic packaging purchased on or prior to April 23: