Schnucks recalls baked goods

Schnucks is recalling a variety of bakery items because the grocer's container manufacturer, Genpak, has notified the company that loose particles of plastic may be included in the packaging, which could result in the plastic particles being embedded in the baked goods.
To date, there have been no reports of injury or illness associated with consumption of these products, a release from Schnucks said on Friday.
Schnucks customers are urged to check for these products purchased on or prior to April 16:
Schnucks customers should check for these products in plastic packaging purchased on or prior to April 23:
Any UPC that contains "XXXXX" may have various number combinations dependent on the store location. Use the description and beginning UPC numbers to determine if the product is applicable.
Affected products may be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange. Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at (314) 994-4400 or (800) 264-4400.
