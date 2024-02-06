All sections
NewsMarch 8, 2022

Schnucks lifts remaining mask restrictions

Facemasks for customers, teammates and vendors are no longer required at any of Schnucks 111 locations, including 19 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The St. Louis-based grocery retailer said Sunday it had lifted its remaining restrictions because the City of St. Louis's facemask mandate expired Saturday...

Jeff Long
St. Louis-based Schnucks Markets announced Sunday the company has lifted all remaining COVID-19 mask requirements at all 111 of its grocery stores, including 19 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
St. Louis-based Schnucks Markets announced Sunday the company has lifted all remaining COVID-19 mask requirements at all 111 of its grocery stores, including 19 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.Jeff Long

Facemasks for customers, teammates and vendors are no longer required at any of Schnucks 111 locations, including 19 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

The St. Louis-based grocery retailer said Sunday it had lifted its remaining restrictions because the City of St. Louis's facemask mandate expired Saturday.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 Community Level Assessment Tool places none of Schnucks's stores in a high-risk area.

Cape Girardeau County, according to the assessment tool, is considered low risk.

Schnucks said in a news release it will continue to offer complimentary face coverings at all of its outlets.

