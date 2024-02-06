Schnucks' Jon Townsend reflects on 40 years in grocery industry

Walking the aisles of a grocery store may be just a simple part of their day for most people, but for Jon Townsend it's been a career for four decades.

Schnucks store manager Jon Townsend is set to retire after 40 years with the company. Townsend has been in the industry for 44 years, seeing changes in the company and how it supplies food.

Changes in the industry

"When I started in this business, you didn't have strawberries at Christmastime," Townsend said. "We used to have big displays in produce to take up some of the space on the fruits and vegetables [sections] that we can no longer get because they were out of season. Now, we're in stock 365."

Townsend said one of the noticeable changes is the use of computers and data analytics — keeping track of inventory, prices, what items are sell at what times, etc.

Townsend believes data analytics, while making people spoiled, will continue to evolve the business into the future.

One of the big recent changes to the supply of items in grocery stores has come from the COVID-19 pandemic. Townsend said because of people going out to eat less, it caused a strain on the supply line.

"Manufacturers have gone to what's called the 'efficient consumer response.' They no longer have warehouses full of product waiting on somebody to buy it. They have just enough to supply the needs that they're used to with a little overreach," Townsend said.

"But when people started buying up, hoarding and being prepared to fix more meals at home, it really stressed the supply line — add to that, people are changing jobs and the retirement of baby boomers," he said.