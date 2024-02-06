All sections
NewsMarch 31, 2022

Schnucks hiring event today in Cape Girardeau

St. Louis-based Schnucks Markets will hold a career fair and hiring event from 1 to 5 p.m. today at all 112 of the grocery chain's locations in four states, including its Cape Girardeau store at 19 S. Kingshighway. In a Monday news release, Schnucks said most available positions are part time with no experience necessary...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
St. Louis-based Schnucks Markets will hold a companywide career fair hiring event at all of the grocery chain's stores today, including Cape Girardeau, at 19 S. Kingshighway.
St. Louis-based Schnucks Markets will hold a companywide career fair hiring event at all of the grocery chain's stores today, including Cape Girardeau, at 19 S. Kingshighway.Southeast Missourian file

St. Louis-based Schnucks Markets will hold a career fair and hiring event from 1 to 5 p.m. today at all 112 of the grocery chain's locations in four states, including its Cape Girardeau store at 19 S. Kingshighway.

In a Monday news release, Schnucks said most available positions are part time with no experience necessary.

Schnucks invites those interested to fill out an online application at www.schnucks.com/careers before coming to the hiring event.

Family-owned Schnucks, founded in 1939, said it offers flexible schedules, career advancement, daily pay option, tuition reimbursement and, after a qualifying period, health benefits.

Company officials say Schnucks, the 15th largest privately-owned grocer in the U.S., has 12,000 employees.

Story Tags
Local News
