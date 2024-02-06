Schnucks grocery chain to end tobacco sales as of Jan. 1

ST. LOUIS — Schnuck Markets Inc., one of the Midwest’s largest grocery store chains, will stop selling cigarettes, chewing tobacco and other tobacco products as of Jan. 1.

Suburban St. Louis-based Schnucks announced the move Thursday. Schnucks is the largest grocer in the St. Louis area and operates 115 stores overall in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa. The privately-held company already does not sell e-cigarettes or vaping products.