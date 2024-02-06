Schnucks goes back to masks for dozens of its stores, but not Cape

St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets, because of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, is again requiring its employees and vendor suppliers to wear face coverings in 42 of its 112 grocery outlets in the St. Louis area.
According to company's website, "to help maximize protection from COVID-19, Schnucks is requiring all teammates and vendor partners -- regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status -- to wear a face covering in stores that are located in counties where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consider COVID community levels to be high," the advisory posted this week read.
The Cape Girardeau Schnucks store at 19 S. Kingshighway is not covered by the renewed company mask order.
The retailer, in business since 1939 with stores in four states, has posted signage at St. Louis area locations "strongly encouraging customers to wear a face covering per CDC guidance and will continue to offer complimentary face masks to all customers at all locations," according to the website.
