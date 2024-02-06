Schnucks' Folds of Honor campaign underway in advance of Memorial Day

St. Louis-headquartered Schnuck Markets Inc. is telling customers at its 112 stores in four states, including 19 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, its fifth annual Folds of Honor "round up at the register" campaign supporting veterans' families is up and running again in 2022.

Beginning Wednesday and running through Independence Day, Schnucks is inviting supermarket patrons to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar to support Oklahoma-based Folds of Honor Foundation, a not-for-profit organization providing educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen and disabled military veterans.

"Through the generosity of our shoppers and support of our teammates and vendor partners, we have raised $4.2 million and funded 820 scholarships for Folds of Honor since 2018," said Todd Schnuck, chairman and CEO of the grocery retailer.