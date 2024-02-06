Schnucks' Folds of Honor campaign underway in advance of Memorial Day

St. Louis-headquartered Schnuck Markets Inc. is telling customers at its 112 stores in four states, including 19 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, its fifth annual Folds of Honor "round up at the register" campaign supporting veterans' families is up and running again in 2022.
Beginning Wednesday and running through Independence Day, Schnucks is inviting supermarket patrons to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar to support Oklahoma-based Folds of Honor Foundation, a not-for-profit organization providing educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen and disabled military veterans.
"Through the generosity of our shoppers and support of our teammates and vendor partners, we have raised $4.2 million and funded 820 scholarships for Folds of Honor since 2018," said Todd Schnuck, chairman and CEO of the grocery retailer.
In 2021, $1 million was raised to fund 200 scholarships, Schnuck said.
Customers who use self-checkouts may choose a $1, $3 or $5 "Scan and Give" option, according to a news release.
Company representatives will present the total 2022 campaign donation to Folds of Honor representatives and a group of Gold Star families July 15 before the Cardinals-Reds game at Busch Stadium.
A scholarship recipient will throw out the first pitch at the Cardinals's game
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.