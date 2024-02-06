Schnucks averts strike, Cape Girardeau store not impacted

Family-owned and St. Louis-based Schnucks Markets will not see a strike by United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Union Local 88, both sides announced Tuesday, July 11.
Terms of the three-year pact, which passed with 87% approval and runs through March 29, 2026, were not disclosed.
UFCW Local 88 president Dan Telle told www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com the company and union were able to resolve a pay dispute and worked out an agreement for company contributions to the employee health-and-welfare fund.
Agreement was reached this week after 1,242 meat, deli and seafood department employees represented by the union authorized a possible strike over stalled contract negotiations in late June.
Schnucks' media relations department confirmed UFCW does not represent employees at the Cape Girardeau store, located at 19 S. Kingshighway.
