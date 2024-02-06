Schnucks averts strike, Cape Girardeau store not impacted

UFCW Local 88 president Dan Telle told www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com the company and union were able to resolve a pay dispute and worked out an agreement for company contributions to the employee health-and-welfare fund.

Agreement was reached this week after 1,242 meat, deli and seafood department employees represented by the union authorized a possible strike over stalled contract negotiations in late June.

Schnucks' media relations department confirmed UFCW does not represent employees at the Cape Girardeau store, located at 19 S. Kingshighway.