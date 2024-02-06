All sections
NewsJuly 14, 2023

Schnucks averts strike, Cape Girardeau store not impacted

Family-owned and St. Louis-based Schnucks Markets will not see a strike by United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Union Local 88, both sides announced Tuesday, July 11. Terms of the three-year pact, which passed with 87% approval and runs through March 29, 2026, were not disclosed...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Schnucks Cape Girardeau, 19 S. Kingshighway, is seen in this undated photo. A new three-year contract between the regional grocer and United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 88 was announced by both sides Tuesday, July 11, and averts a possible strike. UFCW does not represent employees at the Cape Girardeau store.
Schnucks Cape Girardeau, 19 S. Kingshighway, is seen in this undated photo. A new three-year contract between the regional grocer and United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 88 was announced by both sides Tuesday, July 11, and averts a possible strike. UFCW does not represent employees at the Cape Girardeau store.

Family-owned and St. Louis-based Schnucks Markets will not see a strike by United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Union Local 88, both sides announced Tuesday, July 11.

Terms of the three-year pact, which passed with 87% approval and runs through March 29, 2026, were not disclosed.

UFCW Local 88 president Dan Telle told www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com the company and union were able to resolve a pay dispute and worked out an agreement for company contributions to the employee health-and-welfare fund.

Agreement was reached this week after 1,242 meat, deli and seafood department employees represented by the union authorized a possible strike over stalled contract negotiations in late June.

Schnucks' media relations department confirmed UFCW does not represent employees at the Cape Girardeau store, located at 19 S. Kingshighway.

Local News
