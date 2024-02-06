Schnucks asks customers to return store item due to allergy concerns

St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets, with 112 stores in four states including an outlet in Cape Girardeau, issued an "allergy alert" Thursday.
Company officials said a single lot of Schnucks's "Fruit & Trail Mix" may contain undeclared milk, which has been described as a "known allergen."
Those with an allergy or a severe sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a potentially life-threatening reaction if the product is consumed, according to a news release.
Schnucks's customers are asked to check their home supplies for the presence of 12-ounce bags of Schnucks's Fruit & Trail Mix with universal product code (UPC) 4131822276, lot code 15822A and "best used by date" of 6.7.22.
Product may be returned to the nearest Schnucks for a full refund or exchange.
Customers with questions are invited to call Schnucks' customer care at (800) 264-4400.
