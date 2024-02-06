All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 5, 2022

Schnucks asks customers to return store item due to allergy concerns

St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets, with 112 stores in four states including an outlet in Cape Girardeau, issued an "allergy alert" Thursday. Company officials said a single lot of Schnucks's "Fruit & Trail Mix" may contain undeclared milk, which has been described as a "known allergen."...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Schnucks issued an allergy alert Thursday for a single item. Schnuck Markets of St. Louis has a store at 19 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
Schnucks issued an allergy alert Thursday for a single item. Schnuck Markets of St. Louis has a store at 19 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets, with 112 stores in four states including an outlet in Cape Girardeau, issued an "allergy alert" Thursday.

Company officials said a single lot of Schnucks's "Fruit & Trail Mix" may contain undeclared milk, which has been described as a "known allergen."

Those with an allergy or a severe sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a potentially life-threatening reaction if the product is consumed, according to a news release.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Schnucks's customers are asked to check their home supplies for the presence of 12-ounce bags of Schnucks's Fruit & Trail Mix with universal product code (UPC) 4131822276, lot code 15822A and "best used by date" of 6.7.22.

Product may be returned to the nearest Schnucks for a full refund or exchange.

Customers with questions are invited to call Schnucks' customer care at (800) 264-4400.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Vacancies in Cape Police Department decrease as Glueck takes...
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy