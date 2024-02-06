Schnucks asks customers to return store item due to allergy concerns

St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets, with 112 stores in four states including an outlet in Cape Girardeau, issued an "allergy alert" Thursday.

Company officials said a single lot of Schnucks's "Fruit & Trail Mix" may contain undeclared milk, which has been described as a "known allergen."

Those with an allergy or a severe sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a potentially life-threatening reaction if the product is consumed, according to a news release.