NewsOctober 8, 2021

Schnucks announces pay hikes take effect next week

On the same day as a companywide career fair was held at all of its 111 store locations, including Cape Girardeau, St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets announced Thursday a companywide wage increase will be instituted for "eligible teammates" on Monday. Higher hourly pay to $12.10 per hour, a company news release stated, applies to "current and future Schnucks store, bakery plant and floral design center teammates," except for baggers...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Autonomous robots roam the aisles of Schnuck Markets grocery outlets, including the store at 19 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, constantly recording inventory levels of thousands of products, seen in this photo originally published Oct. 5, 2020.
Autonomous robots roam the aisles of Schnuck Markets grocery outlets, including the store at 19 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, constantly recording inventory levels of thousands of products, seen in this photo originally published Oct. 5, 2020.Submitted

On the same day as a companywide career fair was held at all of its 111 store locations, including Cape Girardeau, St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets announced Thursday a companywide wage increase will be instituted for "eligible teammates" on Monday.

Higher hourly pay to $12.10 per hour, a company news release stated, applies to "current and future Schnucks store, bakery plant and floral design center teammates," except for baggers.

Those not already receiving that level of pay will see it in their paychecks effective next week.

Additionally, "deli, meat and seafood teammates" will see an increase to $12.75 hourly, if not already receiving that amount.

Schnucks, which operates stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, additionally stated in a release, "many of our union teammates currently at top rate will have contract increases slated for Jan. 1 accelerated two months ahead of schedule," to take effect Nov. 1.

Those new employees hired at Thursday's career fair and afterward are eligible not only for the new wage but for a performance and retention bonus paying up to $600 per hourly worker.

Schnuck Markets announced the bonus last week to all staff.

Drilling down

The Cape Girardeau Schnucks opened in November 1976 at 19 S. Kingshighway.

In June 2020, company officials reported 150 people were employed at the Cape Girardeau store.

According to previous reporting, of Schnucks' 111 locations, 69 are in Missouri.

In Forbes' 2019 rankings, Schnucks is the 115th largest privately owned company in the U.S. and the 16th largest privately owned grocer.

The supermarket chain was founded by Edwin and Anna Schnuck in north St. Louis in 1939.

