NewsFebruary 2, 2023

Schnucks announces latest 'round up' campaign in Cape Girardeau

Schnuck Markets said Wednesday, Feb. 1, that all customers who choose to "round up" their purchases at the Cape Girardeau store, 19 S. Kingshighway, through Valentine's Day will see their donations given to the National Urban League. It is the third consecutive year the privately-owned St. Louis-headquartered supermarket chain has hosted a February "round up at the register" campaign in support of Black History Month...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Schnuck Markets is holding a "roundup at the register" campaign through Tuesday, Feb. 14, to mark February's Black History month observance.
Schnuck Markets is holding a "roundup at the register" campaign through Tuesday, Feb. 14, to mark February's Black History month observance.Southeast Missourian file

Schnuck Markets said Wednesday, Feb. 1, that all customers who choose to "round up" their purchases at the Cape Girardeau store, 19 S. Kingshighway, through Valentine's Day will see their donations given to the National Urban League.

It is the third consecutive year the privately-owned St. Louis-headquartered supermarket chain has hosted a February "round up at the register" campaign in support of Black History Month.

According to company media spokesman Paul Simon, 112 of Schnucks' 114 stores participated in 2022 and raised a total of $150,000.

Simon added customers who used self-checkouts and desire to donate may choose a $1, $3 or $5 "Scan and Give" option.

Founded by the Schnuck family in 1939, Schnucks has stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

