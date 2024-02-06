All sections
February 26, 2019

Schmitt supporting statute aimed at slowing carjackings

ST. LOUIS -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and two Republican state lawmakers are backing a bill aimed at cracking down on carjackings. Schmitt, a Republican, along with Sen. Bob Onder and Rep. David Gregory were in St. Louis on Monday to promote a proposal that would allow prosecutors to charge suspected carjackers with motor vehicle hijacking. Currently, suspected carjackers are typically charged with robbery...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and two Republican state lawmakers are backing a bill aimed at cracking down on carjackings.

Schmitt, a Republican, along with Sen. Bob Onder and Rep. David Gregory were in St. Louis on Monday to promote a proposal that would allow prosecutors to charge suspected carjackers with motor vehicle hijacking. Currently, suspected carjackers are typically charged with robbery.

Schmitt said the statute would "streamline the prosecuting process, increase uniform sentencing, and lead to more accurate statistics relating to carjackings" in Missouri.

Under the proposal, anyone committing or trying to commit a carjacking with a gun would face at least 10 years in prison if convicted.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

