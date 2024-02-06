JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Supreme Court said Friday that judges were "disappointed" a mailer sent in support of Attorney General Eric Schmitt's U.S. Senate campaign used a photo of Schmitt and three judges.

The mailer was not from Schmitt's campaign but from a group supporting his bid for the Republican nomination in the August primary. A Schmitt campaign spokesman said the mailer "was an independent expenditure not authorized by Attorney General Eric Schmitt or his U.S. Senate campaign."

The Supreme Court said the photo was taken by a member of the attorney general's staff during a public event in August celebrating the state's bicentennial.