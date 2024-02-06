Schmitt No. 1 fundraiser for Missouri Senate seat

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Campaign finance records show Missouri's disgraced former governor, Eric Greitens, has raised roughly $350,000 for his run for U.S. Senate.

That means Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt raised the most out of any Missouri Senate candidate during the latest quarter.

Schmitt brought in about $1.3 million since he entered the race in late March. Republican U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler raised about $890,000 since April.