NewsJuly 21, 2021
Schmitt No. 1 fundraiser for Missouri Senate seat
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Campaign finance records show Missouri's disgraced former governor, Eric Greitens, has raised roughly $350,000 for his run for U.S. Senate. That means Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt raised the most out of any Missouri Senate candidate during the latest quarter...
Associated Press
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks during a news conference Aug. 6 in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press, file
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Campaign finance records show Missouri's disgraced former governor, Eric Greitens, has raised roughly $350,000 for his run for U.S. Senate.

That means Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt raised the most out of any Missouri Senate candidate during the latest quarter.

Schmitt brought in about $1.3 million since he entered the race in late March. Republican U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler raised about $890,000 since April.

Democrat Lucas Kunce brought in about $630,000 in the most recent quarter.

Republican Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis personal injury lawyer who gained national attention after he and his wife waved guns at racial injustice protesters who marched near their home last summer, said he raised close to $550,000 since he announced his candidacy in mid-May.

Former Democratic state Sen. Scott Sifton brought in about $200,000 in the past four months.

