Schmitt lawsuit challenges St. Louis Co. COVID restrictions

O'FALLON, Mo. -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Tuesday filed a lawsuit challenging St. Louis County's COVID-19 restrictions, citing concerns about their impact on religion, education and the freedom of residents.

The lawsuit filed in St. Louis County Circuit Court names County Executive Sam Page, the county's health department and its director, Dr. Faisal Khan. It seeks an injunction to end the restrictions.

"From requiring a mask outdoors to subjecting citizens to government pre-approval for private events, enough is enough," Schmitt said in a news release. "The seemingly unending control over people's lives must end. Vaccines are widely available to all adults -- it's past time for St. Louis County to lift these restrictions, and that's why I filed suit today."

Page's spokesman, Doug Moore, said litigation related to public health orders is common across the country "and St. Louis County has been successful in defending every legal challenge around public health orders. Our legal foundation is sound."

The lawsuit is the latest of several filed by Schmitt, who announced in March he will seek the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate in 2022. His announcement came weeks after incumbent Republican Sen. Roy Blunt announced he would not seek reelection.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page speaks during a news conference June 23 in Town and Country, Missouri. Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press, file

In April 2020, Schmitt filed suit against the Chinese government over the coronavirus, alleging the nation's officials are to blame for the global pandemic. In December, he joined multistate lawsuits against Google and Facebook. And also in December, he was among several GOP attorneys general who joined Texas' lawsuit seeking to overturn former President Donald Trump's November election loss.